Wuhan mayor predicts 1,000 more infected with virus: Report

world

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:34 IST

The mayor of Wuhan said he expected a thousand more confirmed cases infected with the deadly SARS-like virus, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Zhou Xianwang said “it was possible to add about 1,000 cases” based on the number of patients in hospital being tested or undergoing observation in the city.

The number of confirmed cases of infections nationally was 1,975 Sunday.