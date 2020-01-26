e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Wuhan mayor predicts 1,000 more infected with virus: Report

Wuhan mayor predicts 1,000 more infected with virus: Report

The number of confirmed cases of infections nationally was 1,975 Sunday.

world Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:34 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Beijing
A woman wearing a face mask looks for goods at a supermarket, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China.
A woman wearing a face mask looks for goods at a supermarket, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China.(REUTERS)
         

The mayor of Wuhan said he expected a thousand more confirmed cases infected with the deadly SARS-like virus, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Zhou Xianwang said “it was possible to add about 1,000 cases” based on the number of patients in hospital being tested or undergoing observation in the city.

The number of confirmed cases of infections nationally was 1,975 Sunday.

tags
top news
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
‘Separate Indians with Coronavirus symptom from kin’: China’s top scientist
‘Separate Indians with Coronavirus symptom from kin’: China’s top scientist
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news