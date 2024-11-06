X community notes expose Elon Musk's agenda against Google

Hours after Elon Musk accused Google of showing “biased results” favouring US vice president Kamala Harris over Republican presidential contender Donald Trump, the billionaire's post on X was hit by a community note. Follow US election LIVE updates. Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk.(Reuters)

Musk claimed that Google search results showed a ‘Where to Vote’ section with a map for Kamala Harris but not for Donald Trump. His post received over 4.5 million views in a short period of time. He also made allegations of biased behaviour against ChatGPT.

In response, Google said that the prompt was triggered by "Harris," which is the name of a county in Texas.

“The ‘where to vote’ panel is triggering for some specific searches (because) Harris is also the name of a county in (Texas). Happens for ‘Vance’ too (because) it’s also the name of a county.”

“Very few people actually search for voting places this way,” the tech company added.

Google's response was carried by X's crowdsourced clarification fact-checking program, community notes. The Tesla CEO later deleted his post and thanked Google for the clarification.

