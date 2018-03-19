 Xi Jinping applauds Putin re-election, hails ‘best level’ ties | world news | Hindustan Times
Xi Jinping applauds Putin re-election, hails ‘best level’ ties

world Updated: Mar 19, 2018 10:08 IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the Roundtable Summit Phase One Sessions of Belt and Road Forum at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake on May 15, 2017 in Beijing, China. (REUTERS File Photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his re-election, saying Beijing was willing to work with Moscow to bring ties to a “higher level”.

Putin won in a landslide on Sunday, one day after China’s parliament unanimously re-appointed Xi to a second term.

Xi has drawn comparison with Putin as the Chinese leader has consolidated power and gained a path to indefinite rule after the rubber-stamp National People’s Congress lifted presidential term limits last week.

“Currently, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is at the best level in history, which sets an example for building a new type of international relations,” Xi said in a congratulatory message to Putin, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

“China is willing to work with Russia to keep promoting China-Russia relations to a higher level, provide driving force for respective national development in both countries, and promote regional and global peace and tranquility,” Xi said.

