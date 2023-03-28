Home / World News / Xi Jinping backs Saudi-Iran talks in call with crown prince

Xi Jinping backs Saudi-Iran talks in call with crown prince

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Mar 28, 2023 11:43 AM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed improving relations and supporting talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran during a phone call.

China's President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, discussing a wide range of subjects including supporting follow-up talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, state media CCTV reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed improving relations and supporting talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran during.(Reuters)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed improving relations and supporting talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran during.(Reuters)

Xi said it is hoped that the two sides will continuously improve their relations on the basis of the results of the dialogue, state media said on Tuesday.

Xi recently helped broker a surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Middle East rivals, to restore diplomatic ties.

Continuing to promote and develop China-Saudi Arabia relations, Xi said the two countries will firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests.

China and Saudi Arabia will make more contributions to promote peace, stability and development in the Middle East, Xi said, according to state media.

china saudi arabia
Story Saved
