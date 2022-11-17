Home / World News / Xi Jinping says Asia-Pacific should not become an arena for big power contest

Xi Jinping says Asia-Pacific should not become an arena for big power contest

world news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 03:37 PM IST

Xi Jinping: Xi made the above remarks in a written speech for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.

Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping is seen. (Reuters)
Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest and no attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times, state media reported on Thursday.

Read more: Will Michelle Obama run for president in 2024? Her response

Xi made the above remarks in a written speech for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit on Thursday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
xi jinping
xi jinping

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out