YouTube experiences global outage, fixes issue after multiple users complain on social media

YouTube experienced a global outage reportedly earlier on Wednesday morning (IST) causing many users to complain on microblogging site Twitter. Confused users, initially unaware of the outage, complained of not being able to play videos and also of issues with logging in and user accounts.

Data from Downdetector, a website that provides real-time status and outage information, showed that at least 10,000 users have complained of outages in YouTube services between 8am and 9am (IST), after which, the number of people reporting the outage fell drastically.

Following the many complaints by users of the platform, #YouTubedown was found trending on Twitter earlier in the day. Noticing the reports, YouTube responded saying that the issue was fixed and thanked its users for reporting the outage. “We’re seeing reports around difficulties accessing YouTube services within the last hour. We can confirm that this is now fixed and you should be able to access our service without any issues. Thanks for your reports and do let us know if you’re still facing any problems!” the company tweeted via its official Twitter handle @TeamYouTube.

Later on Wednesday evening, YouTube updated that few other users have complained that the issue has been repeating and again confirmed that it has been fixed. “Update - We received new reports about this issue. Our teams looked into it and now we can confirm it's resolved (again). We'll keep a close watch and let us know if you find any problems!” However, downdetector showed that not many users have reported an outage and as of 4pm, only 29 users had reported.

In a separate incident earlier on Wednesday, YouTube also tweeted to creators saying, “If you were having issues uploading or watching videos on YouTube (including live streams) in the last ~45 mins – this issue has been fixed. Note: if your video is processing, it should complete now – otherwise you may need to reupload. Thanks for all of your reports!”

