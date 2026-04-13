YouTube suspends pro-Iran account using Lego-style videos to mock Trump

However, on April 10, the group said its YouTube account was taken down, a development it announced on its X handle.

The group claimed its presence on other platforms, including X, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and UpScrolled, remains active. This group creates videos mocking the US and its president, Donald Trump , using a Lego-style format. Many of its anti-US videos go viral across social media platforms, garnering millions of views and thousands of shares.

Explosive Media, a pro-Iranian group known for using artificial intelligence to produce videos styled like The Lego Movie, said its YouTube account has been suspended.

“Our YouTube channel just got taken down again for ‘violent content,’” the group posted on X, questioning the move and asking whether its Lego-style animations could genuinely be considered violent.

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While a six-week conflict between the US and Iran has paused following a fragile ceasefire, a parallel battle continues online, with both sides attempting to shape narratives on social media. The US has also made many AI videos to attack Iran on social media but fair to say, this battle currently is being won by Iran.

Iran and its supporters have intensified this effort by sharing memes and satirical content through official embassy and consulate handles. Explosive Media is one such account, although it claims to be independent.

In one of its early videos released in late March, and widely shared across Russian and pro-Iranian channels, a Lego-style version of Trump is shown looking tense inside the Oval Office, with protests unfolding outside. The video references the “No King” protests held across the US. In other clips, Trump is depicted in similar scenarios.

Some videos also portray Iranian forces and their allies overpowering US and Israeli militaries, featuring scenes of missile strikes, cyberattacks, and the sealing of the Strait of Hormuz.

In their latest post, they show Trump as a joker, standing in front of the mirror and the caption reads ‘Look into the mirror’.

These depictions mocking Trump could be one of the reasons behind the removal of the group’s YouTube account. Notably, its Instagram account was also taken down last week before being restored. Lego, which is a Denmark-based company, has not responded to the its product being used against the US in Iran war, as per The National News.