YouTube's new feature will allow parents to choose what children can watch
Online video-sharing platform YouTube is launching a new feature that would let parents control what their children can watch.
As per The Verge, YouTube's upcoming feature called 'supervised experiences', will come with a new set of restrictions that allows parents to better control what content their children can access on the video platform.
According to a blog post, YouTube hopes that the filter will help parents slowly introduce their older children to age-appropriate content and features outside of the YouTube Kids app.
The mode will launch first with an early beta, with a wider beta rolling out "in the coming months."
Parents have three levels of strictness to choose from, which determines the content a child is allowed to view on their account.
There is the 'Explore' level, which YouTube said is "generally suitable" for kids nine and up. 'Explore More', which is meant for kids 13 and up, and 'Most of YouTube', which is pretty much everything except age-restricted content.
In the US, and most other countries, people over the age of 13 can make their own unsupervised YouTube accounts.
It is not clear exactly what content will be allowed at which levels, but YouTube said the 'Explore' level will have "vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music clips, news, educational content and more."
As the name suggests, the 'Explore More' level will have a wider range of videos, as well as live streams for the aforementioned 'Explore' categories. The company said that 'Most of YouTube' will contain "sensitive topics that may only be appropriate for older teens."
YouTube's 'supervised experiences' feature is still a system that relies on user input, human review, and machine learning. YouTube knows it will not be perfect, admitting that it "will make mistakes," which have been seen happen with the Kids app. As such, parents shouldn't think of it as a "set it and forget it" solution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' Covid vaccines in EU: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna expects $18.4 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their Covid-19 vaccine in new trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five things shaping Britain's financial rulebooks after Brexit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghanistan reports H5N8 bird flu on farm: OIE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
African Union backs India's call to waive IP rights on Covid-19 drugs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia hunts for missing after mine collapse kills six
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTube's new feature will allow parents to choose what children can watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s top meat supplier envisions separate plant-based company
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK companies say Brexit paperwork is biggest headache stressing supply chains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 1.3 million Texans still grappling with water supply disruptions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recent drone attack on Saudi royal palace launched from Iraq
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German police commissioner charged with sharing Hitler pictures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google pledges changes to research oversight after internal revolt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox