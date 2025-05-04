Zelensky rejects Russia's ‘theatrical’ 3 day truce, says won't Putin's ‘games’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday rejected a three-day ceasefire ordered by Russian President, describing Vladimir Putin's move as a theatrical performance, reported AFP. Ukraine's President Zelensky dismissed a short truce suggested by Russian President Putin.(AFP)

Zelensky's conservation with reporters, which took place on Friday, was released on Saturday, where he stated, “This is more of a theatrical performance on his part. Because in two or three days, it is impossible to develop a plan for the next steps to end the war."

He added that Ukraine would not be "playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow for Putin's exit from isolation on 9 May".

Moscow claims direct threats from Zelensky

Moscow had proposed the three-day truce to begin on May 9, coinciding with World War 2 commemorations, seeking to test Ukraine's “readiness” for long-term peace. They also claimed that Zelensky had made direct threats against events on the holiday.

The Kremlin had previously rejected a proposal from Kyiv and Washington for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that several countries had asked Ukraine to ensure their safety while they attended World War 2 commemoration events in Russia, but stated that they were not responsible for what happened in the country.

"Our position is very simple towards all countries that have travelled or are travelling to Russia on May 9 - we cannot take responsibility for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation," he said.

"They are ensuring your safety," Zelensky added, stating that Russia was capable of arson, explosions and more which would be blamed on Ukraine later as well.

“He is threatening the physical safety of veterans who will come to parades and celebrations on the holy day. His statement is, of course, a direct threat,” said Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram, as quoted by AFP.