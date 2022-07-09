Zelensky sacks Ukraine's envoy to India, other ambassadors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to Germany on Saturday as well as several other top foreign envoys, the presidential website said.
In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.
It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be handed new jobs.
Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
Kyiv's relations with Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe's biggest economy, has been a particular sensitive matter.
The two capitals are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe.
Kyiv has urged Canada to keep the turbine, saying that shipping it to Russia would be a violation of sanctions imposed on Moscow.
-
Sri Lankan crisis: Protesters set PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence on fire
Protesters on Saturday set the private residence of Sri Lankan prime minister on fire in Colombo, multiple media reports said. A mob stormed into Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's home in Colombo on Saturday evening and set it ablaze, AFP quoted police and his office. The incident comes hours after Wickremesinghe said he was resigning after party leaders in parliament demanded both he and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down.
-
Sri Lanka economic crisis: 4 decisions taken at all-party meeting with Speaker
Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Dullas Alahapperuma, said four key decisions were taken during the all-party meeting presided by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday. Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis and on Saturday the country's president was forced to flee President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose government has been blamed for chronic mismanagement of the country's finances' residence not long before it was stormed by a huge crowd of protesters. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe must resign immediately.
-
Sri Lanka turmoil: Timeline of worst economic crisis since independence
Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis and on Saturday the country's president was forced to flee President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose government has been blamed for chronic mismanagement of the country's finances' residence not long before it was stormed by a huge crowd of protesters. Cabinet resigns Almost all of Sri Lanka's cabinet resigns at a late-night meeting, leaving Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda -- the prime minister -- isolated. The embattled leader loses his parliamentary majority as former allies urge him to quit.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: PM Wickremesinghe to quit after leaders demand resignation
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday decided to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down on the day protesters stormed the president's residence and office. Wickremesinghe took the decision as fuel distribution will recommence and the debt sustainability report for the International Monetary Fund was due to be finalised shortly, according to a statement from his media office.
-
‘Rajapaksa’s resignation…': What are the demands of Sri Lankan protesters?
The protests against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday intensified after the demonstrators stormed his palatial residence in Colombo. Amid the ongoing protests, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told political leaders that he is willing to resign for a new government. 'Gota! Go Home' slogan is growing louder, calling for the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should resign with immediate effect. Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the entire government must resign with immediate effect.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics