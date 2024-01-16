Zelensky's ‘frozen products’ remark at Davos: ‘Vladimir Putin is a predator’

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the West should show unity as he called for more support to ensure that Russia does not prevail in the war. In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Ukrainian leader said that the West's worries about escalation had lost Kyiv time in its fight against Russia but Russian president Vladimir Putin would pursue his invasion of Ukraine even if fighting pauses on the sprawling front. Zelensky At Davos: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.(AP)

"After 2014, there were attempts to freeze the war in Donbass. There were very influential guarantors, the Chancellor of Germany, the President of France. But Putin is a predator who is not satisfied with frozen products," he said.

"If anyone thinks this is only about us, this is only about Ukraine, they are fundamentally mistaken. Possible directions and even timelines of new Russian aggression beyond Ukraine become more and more obvious," he alleged.

Zelensky's speech comes at a time on the battlefield in Ukraine when Kyiv's counter-offensive has largely failed and its allies in Washington and Brussels are struggling to secure financial aid.

What Zelensky said on US aid?

He also said that he had received 'positive signals' on financial support from the European Union while he hopes that the US would approve further aid within weeks.

Seeking help to gain air superiority over Russia, he said, “We must gain air superiority for Ukraine. Just as we gained superiority in the Black Sea, we can do it. This will allow progress on the ground ... Partners know what is needed and in what quantity.”

What Zelensky said on Ukraine's economy?

International partners could strengthen the Ukrainian economy with much-needed investment, he said.

"Only our people and your investments can build a strong economy ... We need normal investments from predictable, transparent companies," he said, adding, "Strengthen our economy, we will strengthen your security."