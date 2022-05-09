Zelenskyy's fleece jacket sold for over $100,000 at fundraiser in London: Report
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore the jacket as he walked the streets of Kyiv while Russian troops were close to the capital in the early weeks of the war.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s fleece jacket, signed by him, was auctioned for £90,000, or around $111,000, at a fundraiser for Ukraine in London on Thursday.
When the war started, the world couldn't believe Ukraine and its government will last for more than three days, but it did," the Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom said in a video posted on Twitter. "Today, the whole world looks up to a man wearing a simple fleece jacket. And now the iconic item, personally signed by President Zelenskyy, is here," it added.
According to the embassy, the goal of the fundraiser, titled “Brave Ukraine”, was to “tell the stories of (Ukraine’s) bravery which became iconic during the war, as well as to raise funds to support this bravery.”
The fundraiser included toys donated by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and photographs by late photographer Max Levine at the Tate Modern art gallery in London. Over $1 million was raised at the event to support the humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The embassy said that most of the funds will be used for the re-equipment of the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children's Medical Center.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also attended the fundraising event hosted by the Ukrainian embassy where he praised Zelenskyy as "one of the most incredible leaders of modern times". Johnson reiterated UK’s support for Ukraine, saying “we will continue to intensify this effort for as long as Ukraine wants and needs our help.”
“And just as we must help Ukraine to defend herself against aggression, so we must also do everything we can ease the terrible burden of suffering imposed on innocent people,” he added.
This key Xi ally is in spotlight amid Shanghai Covid crisis
If Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang has been politically bruised by the city's struggle to tame a COVID-19 outbreak that has infuriated residents and caused severe economic damage, there is little sign of it. Outbreaks have derailed the careers of some local Chinese officials. But they did not share Li's stature or history with Xi, under whom the boss of China's most populous city has risen steadily through the party ranks.
Nepali mountaineer beats own record by scaling Mount Everest for 26th time
A Nepalese Sherpa scaled Mount Everest for a record 26th time, beating 52's own previous record set last year, Kami Rita Sherpa, a government official said on Sunday. Kami Rita Sherpa, 52, scaled the 8,848.86-metre mountain on Saturday along the traditional southeast ridge route leading 10 other Sherpa climbers. “Kami Rita has broken his own record and established a new world record in climbing,” said director general of the department of tourism in capital Kathmandu, Taranath Adhikari.
UN agency chief resigns after probe into its investments
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accepted the resignation Sunday of the head of a United Nations agency that was under investigation for questionable investments. Faremo's resignation was accepted on the day the New York Times reported that the agency made “a baffling series of financial decisions” that purportedly led to $25 million in losses. The UN's internal watchdog had been investigating the transactions. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Faremo's resignation was effective Sunday.
US anti-abortion office struck by vandals, fire breaks out: 'Lack of tolerance'
Vandals struck an anti-abortion group office, where a fire broke out and a Molotov cocktail was found, authorities said Sunday. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison was suspicious in nature. He said someone also spray-painted a message outside the building. Federal officials and the Madison Fire Department are helping with the investigation.
Pakistan PM labels extension of army chief tenure talks as 'premature': Report
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday labelled rumours about the extension of the army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as "premature". Bajwa has been serving as Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army since November 2016. The four-star general, Bajwa, was granted an extension in June 2020, five months before he was due to retire. Earlier, the Pakistan army had denied speculations about his extension of the tenure.
