‘Zombie drug’ Tranq: Flesh-rotting drug surges in US, leaving a trail of deaths and destruction

A dangerous drug called Tranq is wreaking havoc on unsuspecting users, rotting their flesh and causing a surge in deaths. Xylazine, also known as Tranq, has infiltrated the drug market, making its way into bags of heroin, cocaine, meth, and even commonly abused pills like Xanax. Healthcare workers and addicts alike are bewildered by the horrifying side effects of this consciousness-erasing substance. Registered nurse Jazmyna Fanini cleans the wound of drug user Crystal Mojica in a park in New York City on April 24, 2023. The tranquillizer, approved for veterinary use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has infiltrated the illegal drugs market in the US, with producers increasingly using it to augment fentanyl. Overdose deaths where tranq was detected have soared in recent years and in April the White House designated the drug an "emerging threat." (AFP)

Melanie Cox, a 51-year-old mother of three, shared her harrowing experience with Tranq, explaining how a small injection spot between her thumb and index finger turned into a grotesque, brownish-green lesion. It wasn't the heroin she had been using for years that caused this flesh-eating wound; it was the animal sedative known as Tranq. Cox described the sensation as if her hand was emitting heat, with the drug eating away at her flesh under the skin.

Tranq's prevalence has shocked healthcare professionals, with the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group in Asbury Park reporting that every single client shows traces of Tranq in their urine. The drug's reach extends beyond just causing flesh-eating lesions; deaths linked to Tranq have spiked significantly in recent years. According to a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of drug overdose deaths involving xylazine was 35 times higher in 2021 compared to just three years earlier. The combination of tranq with fentanyl has created an especially deadly concoction that puts users at a higher risk of fatal drug poisoning.

The effects of Tranq are nightmarish. Users experience severe sedation, low blood pressure, and a state of semi-consciousness akin to zombies. The drug can also induce psychosis, causing users to suffer from delusions and paranoia. Lee McCully, a harm reductionist working with the nurse association in Asbury, revealed the alarming stories she has heard, including users believing they have GPS in their bodies or that they are being followed by the FBI or CIA.

The epidemic of Tranq abuse has reached alarming levels, with Philadelphia serving as the epicenter. The city reported that over 90% of tested drug samples contained xylazine. Disturbing footage from Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood showcased rows of individuals in a zombie-like state, leading to increased risks of robberies and violence targeting these vulnerable users.

Public health officials are struggling to address this emerging crisis. The rising death toll and widespread distribution of Tranq prompted the White House to designate the fentanyl/xylazine blend as an "emerging threat," requiring a comprehensive strategy to tackle the issue. However, until effective measures are put in place, individuals must recognize the immense danger posed by the current drug supply. It is vital to protect oneself and be aware that the substances being used may contain deadly additives like Tranq.