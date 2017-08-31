Chunky Panday reacts to Farah Khan’s ‘DNA joke’ on his daughter Ananya Panday

Actor Chunky Panday’s 18-year-old daughter, Ananya, has been in news for quite a while now. Whether it’s speculation around her Bollywood debut or spotting at Lakme Fashion Week with close friend Suhana Khan, Ananya has been creating a lot of buzz. She also got noticed for getting selected at the Le Bal Des Debutantes this year, an annual international fashion event that brings together daughters of the rich and famous from various countries.

And if all this wasn’t enough, the star daughter once again came into limelight when her mother Bhavana Panday recently shared her photo and choreographer turned director Farah Khan commented, ‘Do a DNA test please. She’s too lovely to be Chunky’s child’. While many took Farah’s comment as a joke with a pinch of salt, it didn’t go down well with some, who slammed her.

❤️ A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Meanwhile, as everyone waited to see how Chunky would react, here’s the moment. The actor tells us that they had a laugh over Farah’s joke at home. “Farah is a darling friend and I know what she meant. She actually called Ananya beautiful. So I take that as a compliment. Also, Farah, Sajid [Khan] and I have a dark sense of humour, so we often crack such jokes about each other,” says Chunky.

The actor, in his candid self, reveals, “Farah used to openly crush on me when we were young. And I always joke that crush got crushed. In fact, both my parents were doctors but I was a duffer. So when I was young, I also got my DNA test done.”

With our beautiful babies ❤️#NYC @farahkhankunder @rysapanday#Czar #Anya #Diva 😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Had to bribe @rysapanday to smile ❤😅❤ A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on May 14, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

❤️❤️❤️ #fathersday A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

Asked about all the attention Ananya is getting, Chunky says, “It feels great that everyone is talking about her and that too good things.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more