Labh Janjua’s last song: Watch Dimpi De Naal Bhaage Bunty in Running Shaadi.com

bollywood Updated: Jan 12, 2017 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Taapsee Pannu plays the lead role in Running Shaadi.com.

Labh Janjua, the voice behind the hit numbers like Mundiya te bachke rahin, Soni de nakhre, Jee karda, London thumakda, among other hit songs, met an untimely death in 2015. His fans must now thank Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh as their next film Running Shaadi.com features a song that was sung by Janjua.

Read more

One of Janjua’s last songs, Dimpi De Naal Bhaage Bunty was released on Wednesday evening. Composed by Abhishek-Akshay, the song is a peppy number with a blend of Punjabi tunes and lyrics.

His fans and music lovers will get one more reason to praise his versatility through this song. “It’s really amazing that after recording this song the last words Labh Ji said to me before leaving the studio was that ‘Yeh song bohot bada hit hoeyga (This song will be a big hit)’.. He was an amazing soul.. very pure.. and an exceptional singer.. he just sung the song so effortlessly and took it to an altogether different level.. I have a gut (feeling) that from somewhere up there he’s blessing us,” said Amit Roy, who has directed the film.

Running Shaadi.com is slated to release on February 3.

