Not Ranbir or SRK, Imtiaz Ali to work with Shahid Kapoor 10 years after Jab We Met

It was in 2007 that ace director Imtiaz Ali and Shahid Kapoor came together for the first time. Though the film was a big hit, the two never did another film again. Both moved on to work with other people -- Shahid worked with Vishal Bhardwaj, Abhishek Chaubey and Prabhudheva while Imtiaz worked with Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, after 10 years, the two will soon work together. Imtiaz, whose last film Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed badly, has decided to cast Shahid in his next, reports DNA. The film is expected to take off in April this year which will be followed by a schedule abroad. The female lead is still to be decided though.

Shahid, of course, anxiously awaits his next release, the controversial Padmavati. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali production has been mired in controversy after Rajput groups objected to distortion of history. For nearly a month, the Deepika Padukone starrer has seen protests across Rajasthan and some parts of north India.

Meanwhile, reflecting on why Jab Harry Met Sejal failed, Imtiaz has said, “When making a movie, you try to do your best, you write your best, you try to make it as natural and fun. But one thing I have realized is that if you put artificiality in a film and try to make it spicy for that moment, those things start looking very redundant very soon. Keeping it pure is very essential in order for it to be remembered.”

