People have always focussed only on my looks, says John Abraham

Actor John Abraham has to his credit a wide repertoire of films — Water (2005), No Smoking (2007) and New York (2009) to name a few, but the actor-producer says that it’s his looks more than anything else that he’s looked at for. “I was always looked at for my physicality. Despite working in films such as Zinda (2006), Taxi 9211 (2006), or New York, people only talked about my looks,” says John.

Read more

Dustin Hoffman once told Robert that no matter what you do, you will always wear an albatross around your neck, which meant that it will always be about the way you look. It’s the same with me.

“Somehow my films always managed to become classics, like No Smoking. But people only focus on my looks. It is always about how John Abraham looked in the film. I guess they just need an excuse,” he adds.

John who celebrated his 44’th birthday recently, compares himself to Hollywood actor Robert Redford. “He was known for his good looks. Dustin Hoffman once told him that no matter what he did, he’d always wear an albatross around his neck, which meant that it’d always be about how he looked. It’s the same with me,” says John.

But I believe that ever since I started my production house, I have evolved in a big way as an actor. After I did a Madras Café, only then people saw what I am all about.

However, the actor whose last film, Force 2 proved to be successful at the box-office says he is not bothered about his reputation. “Do I have any qualms about it? No, I don’t. I realize that it’s a constant battle for me and to a certain extent it will always be about the way I look,” says John adding, “But I believe ever since I started my production house, I have evolved in a big way as an actor. After I did a Madras Café, only then people saw what I am all about.”