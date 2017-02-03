JK Rowling’s the new troll target for dissing Donald Trump, takes haters head on

Loved across the world for penning the wildly popular Harry Potter book series, JK Rowling has never been the one to mince words or shy away from expressing opinions on pressing issues, political or otherwise. The author has been the target of online haters since Tuesday for criticising American President Donald Trump’s ban on Muslim immigrants.

She was threatened with book burning, and called names — buttsniffing welfare queen, old whore and more — but Rowling refused to take it lying down, responding to the trolls with her characteristic tongue-in-cheek repartees.

Check out for yourselves the battleground that is JK Rowling’s Twitter timeline:

In - Free - Countries - Anyone - Can - Talk - About - Politics.



Try sounding out the syllables aloud, or ask a fluent reader to help. pic.twitter.com/K1j19EIU5f — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

I think he's got a crush on me. pic.twitter.com/eberOUoJt1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Actually, we're thinking of selling them in pairs in future; a 'read one, burn one' deal for those who like the magic, but not the morals. https://t.co/EPsXoDodr7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

I think you mean 'shudder', unless there's a biblical character called Shutter I've forgotten. pic.twitter.com/x1uOy6n3BH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

*sighs* Well, who knows? If I try harder, I might be reincarnated as a lonely virgin hiding behind a cartoon frog. pic.twitter.com/EbocdxfJ5o — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

.@thehistoryguy Fundamentalists are always with us. For me, the 1990s were less about rave culture, more about book burnings... — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

This is not the first time people have burnt Rowling’s Harry Potter books. There have been protests in the late 1990s and early 2000s when her books were burnt citing magical references in her work that contested Biblical theories and for promoting fantastical violent ideas among young children.

Rowling is the latest global icon to have publically dissed Donald Trump. A few weeks ago, Hollywood superstar Meryl Streep took to the stage at the Golden Globe Awards to denounce the POTUS. Other celebrities including Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Shakira, Jennifer Lawrence and Stephen Hawking have been vocal about their disgust over Trump’s ideologies.

