budget

JK Rowling’s the new troll target for dissing Donald Trump, takes haters head on

Feb 03, 2017
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JK Rowling

JK Rowling has never been the one to take things lying down. And she proves it yet again.

Loved across the world for penning the wildly popular Harry Potter book series, JK Rowling has never been the one to mince words or shy away from expressing opinions on pressing issues, political or otherwise. The author has been the target of online haters since Tuesday for criticising American President Donald Trump’s ban on Muslim immigrants.

She was threatened with book burning, and called names — buttsniffing welfare queen, old whore and more — but Rowling refused to take it lying down, responding to the trolls with her characteristic tongue-in-cheek repartees.

Check out for yourselves the battleground that is JK Rowling’s Twitter timeline:

This is not the first time people have burnt Rowling’s Harry Potter books. There have been protests in the late 1990s and early 2000s when her books were burnt citing magical references in her work that contested Biblical theories and for promoting fantastical violent ideas among young children.

Rowling is the latest global icon to have publically dissed Donald Trump. A few weeks ago, Hollywood superstar Meryl Streep took to the stage at the Golden Globe Awards to denounce the POTUS. Other celebrities including Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Shakira, Jennifer Lawrence and Stephen Hawking have been vocal about their disgust over Trump’s ideologies.

