Delhi vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy final, live score, Day 2: VID start strong after Gurbani heroics

Rajneesh Gurbani completed his six-wicket haul with an impressive hat-trick as Delhi were bowled out for 295 on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final between Delhi and Vidarbha in Indore.Earlier, Dhruv Shorey, who scored 145, and Himmat Singh stitched a 105-run partnership to revive Delhi after they lost four wickets early on Day. This is the maiden Ranji Trophy final appearance for Vidarbha while Delhi will be looking to claim their eighth title. Get live score and live updates of Ranji Trophy final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Day 2 here. (ASHES DAY 5 LIVE)

10:54 AM IST: 6 overs gone. Good start for Vidarbha as they are 20 for no loss.

10:38 AM IST: Rajneesh Gurbani became only the 2nd bowler to take hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy final.

10:30 AM IST: Sanjay Ramaswamy and Faiz Fazal are starting the proceedings for Vidarbha.

10:17 AM IST: That’s it! Rajneesh Gurbani claims his sixth wicket as Delhi are all out for 295.

10:11 AM IST: Hat-trick for Gurbani! He castled Dhruv Shoray to claim a sensational wicket!

10:08 AM IST: Only 13 runs off the last eight overs and finally, two WICKETS! Rajneesh Gurbani on a hattrick. But we’ll have to wait!

Delhi should have scored at a better rate. Yes, there’s a lot of time left in the match but pressure does pile up for not scoring at a decent pace.

As expected, Vidarbha have continued with their good work. A quick wicket or two will be good for them.

This was the spell that Vidarbha badly needed. Gurbani has once again stepped up to the plate. Brilliant stuff!

Brief Scores: Delhi 290/8 after 101 overs (Shorey 140*, Gurbani 4/59)

10:02 AM IST: Back-to-back wickets for Gurbani as he gets Navdeep Saini for a golden duck! Delhi 290/8

10:00 AM IST: OUT! Rajneesh Gurbani gets his third wicket of the match as Vikas Mishra is castled for 7.

9:41 AM IST: 97 overs gone. Delhi are 286 for the loss of 6 wickets.

9:30 AM IST: Good start from both Gurbani and Thakare. Making the ball talk. Only six runs in the first five overs. But all Vidarbha need here is wickets. Anything around 350-400 would be a good score and Fazal’s team needs to restrict Delhi (to anything under 320-330).

Have to credit both Shorey and Vikas Mishra. Both haven’t played any rash shots. Know that this partnership holds the key. As they say, it’s all about playing for the team.

The next half hour would be pretty interesting. Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate comes back into the attack.

Brief Scores: Delhi 277/6 after 93 overs (Shorey 128*, Vikas 6*, Gurbani 2/47)

9:20 AM IST: 92 overs gone. Delhi are 277 for the loss of 6 wickets.

9:00 AM IST: The action is underway!

8:47 AM IST: Dhruv Shorey and Himmat Singh were the stars on Day 1 as they steadied the Delhi innings after a rather poor start.

8:44 AM IST: Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final between Delhi and Vidarbha.

The right-arm fast bowler Gurabani left the field with an ankle trouble in the final session of the first day. He returned to the field after a while but did not bowl with the second new ball.

Debutant Aditya Thakare, who took the wickets of Kunal Chandela and Nitish Rana, will look to easy the pressure off Gurbani and stick to the right line and length.

On Day 1, Shorey added 105 runs off 149 balls for the fifth wicket with Himmat Singh, who produced a fluent 66 off 72 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes.