Ravi Shastri lashes out at MS Dhoni’s critics: See your career before commenting

Indian cricket team’s chief coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday once again extended unflinching support to MS Dhoni, saying those commenting on the two-time World Cup winning former skipper should look back at their own careers.

A few former India players, including VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar, recently raised questions about Dhoni’s T20 future.

“People should look back at their career before commenting on Dhoni. The former captain has a lot of cricket left in him and it is the duty of the team to back the legend,” Shastri said in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The coach further said the culture of the current team is based on performance and quality.

“There is no one better than Dhoni on the field given his ability behind the wicket and with the bat and his presence of mind and sharpness on the field.”

Shastri lauded the players’ athleticism and said: “In terms of fielding this team is the very best in the world at the moment and that’s something that separates this team from Indian teams of the past.”

India will take on Sri Lanka in three Tests beginning with the Eden five-dayer on November 16, and this will be Shastri’s first home Test series.

“This team always turns up on the park to win. We hope to win the series spread over one and half months before going to South Africa.”

Hardik Pandya has been rested for the series and Shastri said: “This team is not about one particular individual, we lose together, we win together.”