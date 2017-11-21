University student commits suicide in Uttarakhand, says ‘frustrated with my life’

A student of the Gobind Ballabh Pant University committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her hostel room, police said on Tuesday. A suicide note recovered from the room mentioned “frustration” as the reason behind the drastic step.

The student, Jyoti Lohi, 19, daughter of Gangaveera Lal, resident of Paunti village at Barkot in Uttarkashi district, was a second year student of BSc Agriculture. She stayed at Subhash hostel of the university.

According to the police, On Tuesday, Jyoti told her roommate that she was not feeling well and wanted to stay in the hostel. When her roommate returned in the afternoon to have lunch, she found the hostel room door locked from inside. Not getting any response to her calls, she informed the hostel management. Later, police were called and the door was opened. Jyoti was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police found a suicide note from the room, which mentioned, “Sorry Mummy-Papa, I am doing this because I am frustrated with my life. Take care all of you. Love you ma and papa.” The password of her mobile phone was also written in the note. Jyoti’s elder brother Manohar Lohi, who studies in the same university, told the police that he had talked to Jyoti on Monday and he found her normal at that time.

Pantnagar police station inspector Sanjay Pathak said that Jyoti’s parents have been informed and they are expected to reach on Wednesday morning. “Apparently, the student was undergoing some treatment. She might have come in the state of depression because of it,” he told HT. Her father is a government teacher in Barkot and mother is a house wife.

This is the second incident of suicide by a student in US Nagar in less than a week. On November 17, Yash, a student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), had committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room.