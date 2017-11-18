A good morning: Drizzle brings Delhi’s pollution level to its lowest in a month

The air was at its cleanest in a month and people in Delhi-NCR woke up to the brightest morning in a while on Saturday after spells of drizzle in some neighbourhoods helped settle the dangerous levels of pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER mobile application, Delhi’s real-time air quality index (AQI) — a numbers based on the readings of particulate matter and toxic gases — stood at 298, classified as ‘poor’ on Saturday morning.

‘Poor’ was an improvement over the ‘very poor’ classification for the index when it is between 301-400. The last time the AQI was below 300 was on October 16.

Between then and Thursday, pollution hit unprecedented levels and entered the ‘severe’ levels in the high 400s. A thick toxic haze enveloped the region, and much of north India, triggering a week-long school shutdown, ban on constructions and heavy trucks. Senior doctors in Delhi urged people to stay indoors and minimise activity outdoors, as politicians traded blame over who was responsible.

On Saturday morning, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad clocked 274, 299 and 288 AQI. In NCR, Ghaziabad was the dirtiest with an AQI of 358.

But the generally cleaner air is expected to last the weekend.

Pollution levels started to dip from Friday evening after traces of rain hit some parts of the region. Weather experts expect more spells of drizzle in some parts of the capital.

“Isolated parts of Delhi received traces of rain on Friday. We are expecting more such drizzles in some parts of the city on Saturday too,” said an official of the meteorological department.

“While PM10 levels have dropped to moderate category, PM2.5 levels were still in the very poor category,” said D Saha, head of the air quality monitoring laboratory at CPCB.

Safar, India’s official pollution forecasting system under the ministry of earth sciences, has forecasted that pollution levels could go up over the next two days.

Rain was brought by what is called a western disturbance, winds from the Arabian sea that bring in moisture. Delhi usually receives around four such western disturbances in November.