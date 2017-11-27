Delhi Police launches drive to nab drunk truckers, 22 drivers fined

Delhi traffic police have decided to crack the whip against trucks — which have been responsible for 136 fatal accidents in the city so far this year — and prosecute drivers for drunk driving.

The traffic police launched a drive on Saturday night in various parts of the city, during which 22 truck drivers were fined, booked for dangerous driving and their vehicles impounded.

“Several teams, each under the supervision of an inspector, have been formed to check heavy vehicles flowing in from the borders between 11pm and 2 am. Since the inflow of trucks is in the thousands surprise checks will be conducted across all the borders. More than the number of challans, we intend to send a message that serves as a deterrent for all such drunk drivers,” said special commissioner of police (traffic) Dependra Pathak.

Police said if they found a driver driving under the influence of alcohol, then he will face charges of rash and negligent driving. Further the driver will also lose his licence for three months.

“The hassle of going to the court to get the trucks and the goods back we hope will act as a deterrent for owners to keep a better check on their drivers,” Pathak added.

Sources said that 136 cases of fatal accidents involving trucks were registered till November 15 this year. The corresponding figure for the entire 2016 year was 148.