AIIMS result 2017: Jaipur topper wants to watch Manchester United play at Old Trafford

Two students from Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur have found places in the top 100 in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS) MBBS entrance examination, result of which was announced on Thursday.

Ajit Singh Pawar, the city topper who secured an all India rank of 82, said he might want to try something else after completing his bachelor’s degree in medicine.

An avid football fan and supporter of football club Manchester United, Pawar said that he might like to appear for the civil services examination or may even pursue something totally different.

The son of a government doctor studied at BVB Vidya Ashram and was coached for the AIIMS entrance test by Kota’s Allen Career Institute. He added he wishes to travel to England someday and watch Manchester United play at Old Trafford, their home ground.

It’s unlikely that Pawar will get a seat in AIIMS New Delhi as it has only 36 seats in the general category, but he is hopeful of admission to one of the top colleges through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the results of which have not been declared yet.

Isha Setia, the second topper from Jaipur, secured an all India rank 92. The Delhi Public School girl said she was in a dilemma two years ago over whether to choose science or study humanities.

“I wanted to be a novelist but I also liked science. I thought that if I left science I wouldn’t be ever able to become a doctor. On the other hand, I could become a novelist even after becoming a doctor,” Setia, a lover of Dan Brown and Jeffrey Archer’s books, said.

Her parents told her that her abilities and potential for hard work would be put to much better use in medicine, she added.

“One should not let others decide for you. Realise your capabilities on your own and decide for yourself,” she advised other students hoping to become a doctor.

Divyansh Soni from Jaipur, who secured the all India rank 17 in the OBC category, is likely to get a seat at the prestigious AIIMS New Delhi.

Nishita Purohit from Gujarat’s Surat emerged as the topper.

Over 4900 candidates qualified in the examination and are eligible for counselling sessions.