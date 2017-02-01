Budget 2017: One national testing agency, UGC reforms, autonomy for universities proposed

Reforms in education regulation agency UGC, more autonomy for colleges and universities, emphasis on science with a big push to innovation were the highlights of Budget 2017 for education, announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday. A national testing agency will conduct all examinations in higher education, reducing burden on the Central Board of Secondary Education and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) etc.

Systems to measure annual learning outcomes will also be introduced for improving standards in education. Jaitley said reforms will be introduced in UGC, “autonomy (given) to colleges and institutions with the introduction of a new system of measuring annual learning.”

About a 100 skill centres will be started around the country and more than 3 crore young people will benefit through a programme on skills acquisition called Sankalp.

Giving a major push to the study of science in schools, the government also pledged to encourage creativity and innovation.