 Budget 2017: One national testing agency, UGC reforms, autonomy for universities proposed | education$top | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 01, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Budget 2017: One national testing agency, UGC reforms, autonomy for universities proposed

education Updated: Feb 01, 2017 13:35 IST
HT Education Correspondent
HT Education Correspondent
Budget 2017

Budget 2017 aims to give a major push to science education in schools.(Imagesbazaar)

Reforms in education regulation agency UGC, more autonomy for colleges and universities, emphasis on science with a big push to innovation were the highlights of Budget 2017 for education, announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday. A national testing agency will conduct all examinations in higher education, reducing burden on the Central Board of Secondary Education and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) etc.

Systems to measure annual learning outcomes will also be introduced for improving standards in education. Jaitley said reforms will be introduced in UGC, “autonomy (given) to colleges and institutions with the introduction of a new system of measuring annual learning.”

About a 100 skill centres will be started around the country and more than 3 crore young people will benefit through a programme on skills acquisition called Sankalp.

Giving a major push to the study of science in schools, the government also pledged to encourage creativity and innovation.

tags

more from education

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you