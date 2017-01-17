ICAI CA final 2016: Meet exam topper Eti Agarwal from Lucknow

Lucknow girl Eti Agarwal (24) has emerged as the topper of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which declared the results of CA final examination held in November 2016 on Tuesday.

“Ever since the results were announced, my cell phone has been buzzing with calls from friends and relatives. It is so heartening to score the number one position in the exam,” said Eti.

The daughter of a chartered accountant, Eti’s aim in life is simple: Bag a challenging position at an organisation that will properly utilise her professional skills, enhance her knowledge enough to adapt to the organisational culture, and become an effective individual in every sphere of life.

A Bharatnatyam dancer, Eti had secured the All India Rank 1 at the IPCE in November 2013. Prior to that, she had topped the ISC examination 2011 from Lucknow’s prestigious La Martiniere Girls College (LMGC). She enjoys creative activities such as painting.

LMGC vice-principal Aashrita Dass said: “We knew that whatever she touches in life will turn gold. She is our darling ex-pupil, and I’m very happy for her. By topping in an unconventional examination like ICAI, she has proven that girls can do wonders in all spheres of life.”

Eti is now eagerly awaiting the results of the Company Secretary Professional 2016 examination, expected to be announced in February. While her elder sister is an engineer with an online shopping portal, her younger brother is a class 11 student at the La Martiniere College, Lucknow.