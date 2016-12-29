Uniform dress code in MP govt schools from next session

From the next academic session all the government schools across Madhya Pradesh will have uniform dress codes for students as well as teachers.

school education minister Kunwar Vijay Shah was told by officials of his department at a review meeting on Tuesday that all formalities to introduce the dress codes were completed.

Teachers will also have to wear identical Nehru jackets

As per the new proposal colours of uniforms for the students of 1.23 lakh government schools in the state will be the same, sources privy to the meeting said on Wednesday. The state’s 2.5 lakh teachers will also have to wear identical Nehru jackets.

Designers were roped in to design the dresses. Uniforms to 50 lakhs students of elementary and middle schools will be distributed through self-help groups.

Designs for the dress of 38 lakh high school and higher secondary students and jacket for teachers are prepared by separate designers.

The School education minister Vijay Shah had in September announced to introduce uniform dress code for teachers.

He said the idea was to give the teachers a “feel that they are on an important duty” and to infuse stronger professionalism among them.

In the meeting, school education secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee informed the minister about various other initiatives of the department.

Free cycles for students of Class 6 to 9

It is informed that free cycles will be provided to around 6.75 lakh students of class 6th to 9th standards during the next academic session.

The minister told the officials to ensure the availability of furniture in all the school for smooth functioning. A budgetary provision of Rs 25 crore was made for this.

Kunwar Shah also directed the officials to ensure proper security in the girls’ hostels of the government schools. He said the superintendents and women security guards should be available 24x7 in the hostels.

In the meeting it was also informed that the works to “provide proper electric connections” to 1800 government schools will be carried out in 2017.