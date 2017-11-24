 Child alert: IVF babies at greater risk of congenital heart defects | fitness | Hindustan Times
Child alert: IVF babies at greater risk of congenital heart defects

According to a recent study, in vitro fertilization has been linked with an increased risk of congenital heart defects.

fitness Updated: Nov 24, 2017 11:02 IST
The analysis of published studies found a 45% increased risk of congenital heart defects in newborns when women become pregnant via in vitro fertilization (IVF).
The analysis of published studies found a 45% increased risk of congenital heart defects in newborns when women become pregnant via in vitro fertilization (IVF).(Shutterstock)

A recent study has linked in vitro fertilization with an increased risk of congenital heart defects.

The analysis of published studies found a 45% increased risk of congenital heart defects in newborns when women become pregnant via in vitro fertilization (IVF)/intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) than through spontaneous conception.

The analysis included 8 studies with 25,856 children obtained from IVF techniques and 287,995 children spontaneously conceived and a total of 2289 congenital heart defects. Congenital heart defects were found in 1.30% and 0.68% in the IVF/ICSI and spontaneous conception groups, respectively.

“We believe that IVF/ICSI pregnancies present an increased risk of CHDs as a consequence of early placental dysfunction; however this hypothesis should be demonstrated in future studies. We recommend fetal echocardiography in all pregnancies from IVF/ICSI,” said lead author Paolo Cavoretto, of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, in Milan, Italy. The study appears in the journal Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

