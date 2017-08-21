Gurgaon: Audi SUV extorted by jailed gangster recovered

A luxury car that was extorted from an accused in the fake arms licence case, who is currently in jail, was recovered by the Gurgaon police from Mitraon village near Najafgarh in Delhi on Saturday.

Some gangsters lodged in Bhondsi jail had threatened the inmate and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh to ensure his safety in jail, the police said.

The Audi Q-3 SUV was recovered at the instance of gangster Manjeet Mahal, who was taken on remand by Gurgaon police to recover the car after a complaint was lodged by Manish Bhardwaj alias Kala, a resident of Gurgaon village.

Manish, who is the prime accused in the fake arms licence racket, had complained to the Sector 5 police station on August 1 that a group of gangsters led by Manjeet Mahal had forced him to hand over around Rs 10 lakh and the Audi to ensure his safety in Bhondsi jail.

In his complaint, Kala had alleged that one Vijay Bhardwaj, who is serving a life term for murder, had colluded with other gangsters and forced him to pay Rs 10 lakh in cash and an Audi in lieu of his safety.

He had also alleged that these gangsters were running a large protection racket in the jail.

On his complaint, the Gurgaon police had booked 10 persons, including three jail officials, under sections 323 (causing hurt), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The accused included Manjeet Mahal, Birender alias Binder Gujjar, Vijay, Sanjay, Manjeet Mahal’s brothers-in-law Devender Kataria and Sandeep Kataria, jail numberdars Rajesh and Gopi and jail official Rajkumar Hudda.

Sumit Kuhar, DCP, crime, said the Audi has been recovered along with a promissory note obtained by the accused from Bhardwaj. “Mahal was taken on two-day remand on August 19. He has been sent back to jail,” he said.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, a team from the Sector 17 crime branch, led by inspector Narender Chouhan, recovered the Audi from Mahal’s village, Mitraon.

Police said the prime accused in the extortion racket, Vijay Bhardwaj, has already been arrested on August 9.

Manish Bhardwaj alias Kala is accused of operating a fake gun licence racket in Gurgaon.It is alleged that he got more than 500 fake licences registered across Gurgaon. He was also involved in selling illegal arms after promising buyers that these would be registered later, police said.