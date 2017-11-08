Ryan school murder LIVE: Pradyuman’s family believes there’s larger conspiracy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) held a press conference on Wednesday, confirming a Class 11 student was detained in connection with the murder of a second grader at the Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

A bus conductor was arrested in September over the alleged sexual assault and murder of 8-year-old Pradyuman at the Gurgaon school. The boy was found outside a school toilet, crawling and bleeding profusely before he died.

The matter was later handed over to the CBI after the victim’s parents demanded an independent probe and moved the Supreme Court.

Live updates:

5:45pm: The next hearing in the case is on Saturday.

5.20pm: Class 11 student sent to 3-day CBI remand by Gurgaon court.

5.12pm: “CBI has not yet given a clean chit to the Pinto family, says says Sushil Tekriwal, lawyer of Pradyuman’s family.

5.09pm: “We still believe there was a larger conspiracy, CBI should file a charge sheet soon, says Tekriwal.

5.06pm: “We demand strict punishment for him, he should be tried as an adult and hanged, says Tekriwal, on the Class 11 student.

4pm: CBI seeks six-day custody of juvenile student: ANI

3:50pm: The accused Class 11 student arrives in the juvenile court in connection with the Ryan murder case.

3:20pm: The suspect is brought to the juvenile court.

2.50pm: CBI absolves arrested bus conductor of murder charges, but says will continue to investigate his role in destruction of evidence among others.

12.46pm: CBI says it reviewed school records of the class 11 student, found he was not doing well in studies.

12.45pm: CBI says will inform a Gurgaon court about its findings. The court will decide on the fate of arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar.

12pm: The CBI claims the detained student used to carry a knife to school sometimes and he was undergoing mental health treatment for a year, TV reports say.

Another unconfirmed report says that apart from Pradyuman, there were four people in a CCTV footage -- Ashok (the bus conductor), the Class 11 suspect and two other students.

11:55am: CBI sources say the murder weapon has been recovered.

11:52am: According to TV reports, the suspect was weak in studies and the CBI got suspicious because the student told his classmates exams will be postponed.

11:50am: CBI says no clean chit to the arrested conductor and the agency is still investigating charges of destruction of evidence, reports ANI.

The Gurgaon Police had earlier claimed school authorities had tampered with the evidence at the crime scene by wiping off blood from floor and walls.

11:45am: The agency will demand custody of student accused of murder, says CBI.

11:35am: Contrary to earlier reports, there is no sexual molestation angle in the case: ANI quotes CBI sources.

11:32am: Initial investigation has revealed that accused student wanted exams as well as parent-teaching meeting to be postponed, according to CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal

11:30am: CBI confirms the Class 11 student was detained in connection with the murder under the Juvenile Justice Act.

11:15am: The father of the Class 11 student said his son was taken in for questioning by CBI a day before. The agency then told the father his son was being arrested because he had murdered the child, he claimed.

“We have been cooperating with the police from day one. My son’s statement under section 164 of CrPC was also recorded. The CBI questioned him repeatedly and we cooperated,” he told media, alleging his son was being framed.

11am: “They (CBI) arrested my son last night. My son has not committed the crime, he informed gardener and teachers,” ANI quoted the father of the Class 11 student reportedly detained by CBI.

