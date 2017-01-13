 From Dr Batra’s to oil prices, Twitter has all the jokes for Vin Diesel | hollywood | Hindustan Times
From Dr Batra’s to oil prices, Twitter has all the jokes for Vin Diesel

hollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2017 14:11 IST
ANI
ANI
Hollywood actor Vin Diesel gestures during a news conference promoting his upcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. (Reuters)

Vin Diesel is trending on Twitter, for two reasons- one is, of course, for the promotional events of xXx: Return of Xander Cage and the other is for the jokes on him.

As soon as he landed in Mumbai Thursday, the micro-blogging site was filled with jokes on him.

While some related him with diesel, petrol and their rising prices, others made fun of his baldness.

Some of the tweets that grabbed eyeballs are:

“#VinDiesel has arrived in India. Hope, he meets all his worshippers here. And, tells those helmetless biking f***tards to move to Sri Lanka,” wrote stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant.

The 49-year-old actor is in India on a two-day promotional tour for Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut.

Directed by DJ Caruso, the film that had a grand premiere in Mumbai last night, will the theatres in India on January 14.

<