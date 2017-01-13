From Dr Batra’s to oil prices, Twitter has all the jokes for Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is trending on Twitter, for two reasons- one is, of course, for the promotional events of xXx: Return of Xander Cage and the other is for the jokes on him.

As soon as he landed in Mumbai Thursday, the micro-blogging site was filled with jokes on him.

While some related him with diesel, petrol and their rising prices, others made fun of his baldness.

Some of the tweets that grabbed eyeballs are:

“#VinDiesel has arrived in India. Hope, he meets all his worshippers here. And, tells those helmetless biking f***tards to move to Sri Lanka,” wrote stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant.

Delhi Guy: Sir, can I take one selfie? Big Fan!#VinDiesel : Sure

Delhi Guy: I love all your songs, especially when you say Mr. Worldwide! — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 12, 2017

*Petrol Pumps on festivals be like*

Scratch here and #VinDiesel for free. — Miku :* (@Hii_Niks) January 12, 2017

The lead role for the movie "Gandhi" originally was offered to #VinDiesel — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 12, 2017

Petrol price may increase in this week. #VinDiesel — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 12, 2017

Why did #VinDiesel Go To Mumbai ? Coz Diesel is Banned In Delhi 😜 — SP (@AngryYoungMann) January 13, 2017

Nucleya HighStreet Phoenix - Itna hi dhoom dhaam se #VinDiesel ka swagat kiya hai toh ek naaryal bhi phod dete sir pe. 😂 — nitinsparta📢 (@nitin_PJ) January 13, 2017

We Indians have to be proud of @deepikapadukone She did the impossible,brought diesel from the USA#XXXinIndia #DeepikaPadukone #VinDiesel — Karthik (@ItsKiKash) January 13, 2017

No matter how much #VinDiesel has achieved, for Indians he will always be "Fast and Furious vala takla" — mohammadgadriwala (@mohammadgadriwa) January 13, 2017

The 49-year-old actor is in India on a two-day promotional tour for Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut.

Directed by DJ Caruso, the film that had a grand premiere in Mumbai last night, will the theatres in India on January 14.

