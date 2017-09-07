7 coaches of Shaktipunj Express derail in Uttar Pradesh, no one injured

Seven coaches of the Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express derailed near Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh early on Thursday, a railway spokesperson said, adding no one was injured in the accident.

The train was coming from Kolkata and was bound for Jabalpur when it derailed near Obra Dam in Sonbhadra.

“The accident occurred at around 6:25 am and we have already cleared out the site,” railway ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

“All passengers were put on the remaining coaches and by 7:28 AM all of them had left the spot. All of them are safe and no one was injured in the accident,” he said.

The train was running at a speed of about 40 km/hr which, officials say prevented any injuries when the incident occurred.

This is the third such derailment in the state in less than a month.

On August 19, the Utkal Express had derailed in Muzaffarnagar district, killing 22 people and injuring 156.

About 100 passengers were wounded when 10 coaches of Kaifiyat Express train derailed in Auraiya district on August 23.

(With inputs from PTI)