Bareilly: Attackers enter home, pour acid on minor girls

Two sisters, both minors, suffered severe burn injuries after unknown attackers threw acid on them on Tuesday in Tanda area in Nawabganj, Bareilly, police said.

The victims, aged 15 and 17, suffered injuries on their face and eyes and are undergoing treatment at Bareilly district hospital.

Police have registered a complaint and initiated investigation. “The incident occurred at Tanda area in Nawabganj (Bareilly). The victims were sleeping together on a cot in the courtyard of their house when the incident took place” said Bareilly’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Joginder Kumar.

“The father of the girls has lodged a police complaint against the attackers,” he added.

According to the complaint, the attackers entered the house by scaling the courtyard wall. Though other family members were present when the incident occurred, nobody could not see the attackers. “We woke up when the girls started crying,” the father told HT.

A local dialled 100 and called for an ambulance.

According to hospital sources, the girls received severe second and third degree burns on their upper bodies.

They have been admitted to the burns care ward and their condition remains critical, they added.

“The doctors have asked us to take the girls to Lucknow for better treatment, I don’t have any money to take them there,” said the father. Earlier this month, two sisters died after they were doused with petrol and set ablaze in the same area.