Celebratory fire at wedding function in Haryana’s Kaithal kills NRI groom

Celebrations turned into mourning at a wedding function in Haryana’s Kaithal town on Saturday night when the bridegroom was killed in a celebratory firing.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Vohra, 36, a non-resident Indian, who was settled in Australia for the past 12 years.

Vikram was dancing at his ladies sangeet function along with other relatives when a family member reportedly fired a shot, which hit the groom who was to get married on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A groom’s relative, Navtej Singh, who also sustained bullet injuries, was referred to the PGI in Chandigarh.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kaithal superintendent of police Astha Modi said they have started investigation and are trying to finding out who fired the bullet.

“We have sought video footage of the function,” added the SP.

The SP said an FIR has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The groom’s body has been handed over to the family after autopsy.