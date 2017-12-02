Hyderabad horror: Man assaults wife on first night of marriage, held

A woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district was brutally assaulted with a knife, bitten all over the body and punched on her face and sensitive parts indiscriminately by her husband on their first night after marriage.

The incident happened at Motharanganapalle village in Gangadhara Nellore block on Friday night. The 24-year-old victim was admitted to Chittoor government hospital and later shifted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, as she turned critical. Her husband was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Saturday.

Police said the man, who was working as a teacher, got married to the woman, a postgraduate in business administration, on Thursday. Her family said they gave Rs 1 crore to him as dowry. On their first night on Friday, her husband pounced on her and started beating her indiscriminately as soon as she entered the room. “He punched me on my face and kicked me on sensitive body parts, besides biting me all over and inflicting injuries with a knife,” she said.

Fearing threat to her life, she managed to come out of the room. “She was in a state of shock. Her face was swollen and she had bruises and cuts all over. We immediately took her to the hospital,” her mother said.