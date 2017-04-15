Kashmir: Over 50 students injured after security forces fire pellets, tear gas

Over 50 students were wounded on Saturday after security forces fired tear gas shells and pellets outside a degree college at Pulwama in south Kashmir to disperse stone-pelting protestors.

Locals said students started hurling stones at security forces protesting laying of a check-point (Naka) near the college.

A pellet victim, who was rushed to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital, said that the security forces also barged into the college, escalating the situation.

“The clashes were going on outside and we were in the class thinking we are safe. But then the government forces climbed a gate of the college from stadium side and fired pellets,” he said, not wishing to be named.

Police control room Pulwama said protesters pelted stones near the college and senior police officers are on the spot to assess the situation.

Health officials said that the number of injured might increased. “We have so far treated at least 54 persons who were hit by pellets and tear gas shells. Three critically injured persons have been referred to Srinagar. The injured are still coming,” said chief medical officer, Pulwama, Dr Talat Jabeen.

She said some female students were also brought to the hospital who fainted after inhaling teargas fired by security forces.