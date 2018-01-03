 Modi, Putin vow to strengthen Indo-Russia strategic ties | india-news | Hindustan Times
Modi, Putin vow to strengthen Indo-Russia strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a telephonic conversation, discussed the intensification of Indo-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2018 23:13 IST
PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit in Xiamen on September 4, 2017.
PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit in Xiamen on September 4, 2017.(AFP File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the intensification of Indo-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin, as the two sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral special and privileged partnership.

Modi, during a telephonic conversation, greeted the Russian leader on the occasion of the New Year, a release from the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

“They discussed the intensification of the bilateral relations between India and Russia and their cooperation in the international forums,” the release said.

They positively reviewed the exchanges between the two countries in 2017 and agreed to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, it said.

