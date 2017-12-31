Muslim women have found way to free themselves from practice of triple talaq: PM Modi

In his first remarks on the issue of instant triple talaq after a bill banning it was cleared by Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said after “years of suffering”, Muslim women have finally found a way out to “free” themselves from the practice.

He also said in 2018, people should work towards all- round development of the nation even as his government pushes for reforms measures to tackle black money, corruption, benami properties and terrorism.

Calling for ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, Modi said the mantra for the New Year should be “reform, perform, transform.”

Without referring to the Muslim women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill passed by Lok Sabha last week, Modi said Muslim women were facing hardships due to the prevailing practice of instant triple talaq for years. “But now they have found way to free themselves (from the practice),” he said.

The PM was delivering the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala via video conference.

Sivagiri is the holy abode of one of the great saints and social reformers Sree Narayan Guru.