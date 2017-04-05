Shivpal meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, says meeting just a courtesy call

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav met Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and said it was a “just courtesy call” to congratulate the new Uttar Pradesh chief minister and nothing more should be read into it.

Shivpal, who is SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother, arrived at the 5, Kalidas Marg residence of the CM and was accompanied by his son Aditya Yadav.

“We exchanged pleasantries, I greeted the CM. In a democracy, we meet leaders of all political parties, nothing unusual in that,” Shivpal said after the meeting that lasted for 15 minutes.

Earlier Mulayam’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav and son Prateek Yadav had called on Adityanath and invited him to visit a shelter for stray animals being run by them in Lucknow. The CM accepted the invite and visited ‘Kanha Upvan’ a couple of days later.

The two back to back meetings lead to speculations that she might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Tuesday, Aparna scotched the rumours, saying the talks about her joining the saffron party were ‘baseless’.

Shivpal’s meeting with the chief minister also triggered speculations about a possible tacit political alliance between him and the BJP after he being sidelined in the SP following a bitter family feud with his nephew and Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav over the party’s control.

Last week, Adityanath inspected the work on the Rs 1400 crore Gomti River Front Development and beautification project. The ambitious venture was started during the SP regime and was being executed by the irrigation department, a portfolio held by Shivpal before he was dropped by Akhilesh from his cabinet in 2016 following the power tussle in the family.

After the visit, the chief minister ordered a judicial probe into the project. The government said that while 90% of the funds earmarked for the project has been released, only 60% ground work has been completed at the site.

Shivpal, who won from Jaswant Nagar assembly seat, has been critical of the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in which SP won just 47 seats.

“I will not let the legacy of ‘samajwad’ (socialism) to weaken and will soon launch a campaign to unite socialists to bring them on one platform,” Shivpal said a day before his meeting with the CM.