UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: NTA to declare UGC NET June results soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The UGC NET results will be released for 84 subjects. The remaining 3 subjects' re-exams will be held in September, and the results will be announced afterwards.

The UGC NET examination was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs.

The answer key was released for 84 subjects on August 16, and the objection window was closed on August 18, 2026.

The UGC NET answer key for 3 subjects was not released after NTA decided to reconduct the 3 exam papers following several complaints about multiple errors. The exam for English, Commerce and Sociology will be held in September 2026.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut off, scorecard and more.