Tripura floods: One person washed away, 2000 homeless after record rainfall

A person was washed away and 2000 people were rendered homeless in floods in Tripura following incessant rains since Sunday, officials said today.

A 75-year-old woman was washed away on Monday when she slipped into Bijoy river at Routkhala village in Sipahijala district, about 20 km from Agartala. Her body is, however, yet to be found, the officials said.

District magistrate of West Tripura, Milin Ramteke said 598 relief camps were opened on Monday in the district and adjacent Sipahijala to provide shelter to 2000 people who were displaced due to the flood.

Chief minister Manik Sarkar reviewed the flood situation last night with his senior colleagues and top government officials and asked the administration to open relief camps in the affected areas.

The camps should be kept open round the clock, the officials said quoting Sarkar.

Tripura State Rifles and officials of Disaster Management were engaged in the rescue operations.

The meteorological department recorded 68 mm rains here in the last 24 hours till 8-30 a.m and forecast rain and thunder showers till Thursday.

Department director Dilip Saha said this month 695 mm rainfall was recorded at the airport here against a normal of 421 mm.