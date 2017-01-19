Watch: Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma dances over company’s success post currency ban

Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma is thrilled about 2017. A video from Paytm’s annual office party (Revolution 2017) uploaded by OfficeChai.com shows him giving a speech on Paytm’s success, claiming ‘the company has done in one year what others couldn’t even in 10 years’.

On November 8, 2016, 86% of India’s currency was nullified in a shocking move made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb endemic corruption. All 500 and 1,000 rupee notes were demonetised, triggering India’s biggest ever cash crunch.

But the nation of jugaad found an alternative way. “Paytm Karo” became the new buzz as the country’s largest mobile wallet became an alternative for cash for many.

Petrol pumps, shopkeepers, vegetable sellers, restaurants - everyone lapped it up. From television commercials in major cities to full-page ads in newspapers, Paytm has made its presence felt everywhere. The app has been translated into several Indian languages and the company has even set up how-to-use-the-app boot camps. It now has the license to be a payments bank.

In the video, Sharma is motivating the crowd, shouting (and occassionally cussing), “Humne kuch socha, humne kuch socha, humne kuch socha, aur saala doosron ki pant geeli nahin hui to kya socha?”

The performance reminded many of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who was known for his charged on-stage appearances at Microsoft developer conferences.

To all those poking fun at PayTM CEO's antics at an office party - He is not the first. There was a Steve Ballmer. — Shyam (@shyamk) January 18, 2017

While Sharma boasted about how Paytm has grown by leaps and bounds, “Ab koi India mein hamari taraf nahi dekh raha, kyon? Hamare ko saara desh nahi, saari duniya dekh rahi hai!” (Now no one in India is watching us because the entire world is), Twitterati was largely in support of the startup chief’s words.

I'm not a fan of crude language, but unki party, unka CEO, unka high... tum sab Paytm karo aur chalte bano. https://t.co/iqOH3CyOm0 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) January 18, 2017

I didn't mind the speech at all. But moment of silence for the sound engineer at the PayTM party. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 18, 2017

When american CEOs abuse, they are hailed as cool. When an Indian CEO does the same, he is ridiculed. #Paytm @vijayshekhar — Anurag (@raag15anu) January 18, 2017

Watched that PayTM annual party whr @vijayshekhar invokes his staff. I don't think there was any exaggeration. Truth every word — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 18, 2017

But Sharma is unperturbed. “Jo humare saath nahin wo royenge,” he shouts out. Those who aren’t with us will be left crying!