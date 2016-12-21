HC nod for ABVP convention on government college campus

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Tuesday allowed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to hold its national convention on a government college campus in Indore.

The convention of ABVP, the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is scheduled to be held between December 24-27 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts & Commerce College.

A writ petition was moved before the high court earlier this month challenging allocation of a government college campus for the convention and the state government’s financial help for the event.

A division bench of the court’s Indore bench, comprising justices PK Jaiswal and Virendra Singh, observed that the ABVP was a students’ body and the convention has nothing to do with politics.

Over 7,000 people from across the country are expected to participate in ABVP’s 62nd national convention.