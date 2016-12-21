 HC nod for ABVP convention on government college campus | indore | Hindustan Times
HC nod for ABVP convention on government college campus

indore Updated: Dec 21, 2016 15:44 IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Indore
ABVP workers carried out bike rally from Government Arts and Commerce College, venue for the forthcoming national conference, to the Ahilya statue situated at Rajawada in Indore. (Shankar Mourya/file photo)

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Tuesday allowed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to hold its national convention on a government college campus in Indore.

The convention of ABVP, the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is scheduled to be held between December 24-27 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts & Commerce College.

A writ petition was moved before the high court earlier this month challenging allocation of a government college campus for the convention and the state government’s financial help for the event.

A division bench of the court’s Indore bench, comprising justices PK Jaiswal and Virendra Singh, observed that the ABVP was a students’ body and the convention has nothing to do with politics.

Over 7,000 people from across the country are expected to participate in ABVP’s 62nd national convention.

