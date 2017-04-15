IPL 2017’s string of opening ceremonies end on a high with Bollywood flavour

The series of Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremonies ended on a high as actress Yami Gautam and rapper Raftaar thrilled the crowd with their performances at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, ahead of Delhi Daredevils’ match against Kings XI Punjab. (DD vs KXIP: MATCH BLOG)

The ceremony started with Punjabi singer Raftaar performing on his famous song - 'Dhakkad' from the film 'Dangal'- before singing a couple of his other blockbusters.

The two captains - Zaheer Khan of Delhi Daredevils and Glenn Maxwell from Kings XI Punjab made their way to the stage where they posed with the IPL trophy and the DD skipper presented Maxwell with a memento. The two captains were accompanied by performers who showed off their talent.

Next up, a video package was played on the giant screen chronicling the journey of Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.

The star attraction of the opening ceremony was Bollywood actress Yami Gautam who set the stage of fire with her dancing. She presented a dashing performance on ‘Rum Whiskey’ from the film ‘VIcky Donor’ and ‘Nachenge Saari Raat’ from her other film ‘Junooniyat’.

The last act of the day was well known Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa who entertained the almost-filled stadium with his song ‘Suit’ before a display of fireworks marked the end of the ceremony.