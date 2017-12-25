Christmas 2017: 5 lip smacking recipes for the ultimate party

Are you looking for scrumptious Christmas dishes? Look no further. We’ve compiled a list of some interesting and appetizing dishes which you can make for Christmas to make sure yours is a party the guests don’t forget!

So go through our recipes, and decide which ones you want to so that this becomes an occasion everyone will remember!

1. Ginger bread dough

By: Olivier Vincenot, Corporate Chef, Foodhall, Delhi

Ingredients:

Flour- 500 g

Honey- 330 g

Sugar- 85 g

Mix spice- 12 g

Milk- 55 g

Eggs- 1.5

Lemon juice- 12 g

Lemon zest- 1 g

Ammonium bicarbonate- 12 g (Baking soda)

Method:

1. Heat honey and sugar together at 40 degrees C in a sauce pan.

2. Mix all the other ingredients together in a dough mixer using the paddle; then add the honey sugar combo.

3. Rest the dough in the fridge for 1 hour, then roll to thickness.

4. Bake at 180 degrees C in the oven.

5. Let it to cool down and stick the brick look alike on the pre-made ginger bread house structure, using royal icing.

2. Grilled salmon with green pea mash and strawberry compote

By: Sous chef Swarup Chatterjee, The Astor Hotel, Kolkata

Ingredients:

Salmon steak- 180 g

Salt- 15 g

Crushed black pepper- 10 g

Olive oil- 30 ml

Green pea paste- 60 g

Cream- 25 ml

Butter- 25 g

Strawberry crush- 25 g

Strawberry juice- 30 ml

Cream- 20 ml

Micro greens- 10 g

Method:

1. Marinate the fish with salt and crushed black pepper.

2. Heat olive oil in a non stick pan .

3. Grill the salmon steak on a low flame until cooked. Remove from fire and keep aside.

4. Heat butter in a pan , add green pea paste ,cream, seasoning and cook gently on a low flame until smooth.

5. For strawberry compote reduce strawberry crush, juice and cream together on a medium heat until it gets a velvety texture.

6. On a serving plate nicely arrange green pea mash and grilled salmon steak. Pour the strawberry compote on the plate.

7. Serve hot garnished with micro greens.

3. Christmas chocolate cake

By: Chef Surinder Barwal, Smoke on Water, Delhi

Ingredients:

For sponge:

Eggs- 6

Refined flour- 150 g

Breakfast sugar- 150 g

Vanilla essence- 1 tbl sp.

For syrup:

Water- 75 ml

Kahlua rum- 30 ml

Old Monk rum- 30 ml

Sugar- 30 g

For topping:

Rich whipped cream- 350 g

Red colour

Green colour

Choco chips- 50 g

Almond flakes- 25 g

Choco ganache- 250 g

Raisins- 30 g

Method:

1. In the blender mix the eggs and breakfast sugar till it it reaches a foamy consistency.

2. Add vanilla essence and fold flour into it.

3. Spread it into a greased round mould and bake it for 30 minutes at 160 degree C.

4. Cool it and cut it into 3 layers.

5. Make syrup of sugar, water, Kalhua rum and Old Monk rum. slowly sprinkle over three layers one by one to make it smooth and add flavor.

6. Spread whipped cream over the slices of the cake.

7. Sprinkle almond flakes raisins and Choco chips over the spread cream.

8. Place the cake slice over each other and with the help of palate knife finish the cake nicely.

9. Mix the colours in cream and decorate with the help of piping bag.

10. Finally sprinkle over the cake the remaining choco chips, raisins and almond flakes. Set it in the fridge to cool it and served as required.

4. The Astor Special Turkish Borek

By: Chef Amlan Bose, The Astor Hotel

Ingredients :

For Savory Pancake

Refined Flour – 80 g

Egg – 1

Milk – 50 ml

Salt – to taste

Refined oil – 15 ml

For filling:

Spinach blanched – 50 g

Processed cheese – 50 g

Cottage cheese – 15 g

Oregano dried – 2.5 g

Chili flakes – 5 g

Garlic chopped- 15 g

Butter – 50 g

For coating:

Corn flour – 50 g

Egg – 1

Bread crumb – 50 g

Refined Oil- 75 ml

Method:

1. Make savory pan cake with refined flour, egg, milk, salt and oil batter in a non stick pan. Pancakes should be 5 inches in diameter.

2. Take a frying pan add butter saute chopped garlic lightly then add chopped boiled spinach , sauté add chili flakes and dried oregano.

3. Now add grated cottage cheese , adjust the seasoning , remove from heat , mix grated processed cheese into the spinach filling , keep aside and allow to cool.

4. Divide this filling into two equal portions, put in pan cakes and wrap it like a roll.

5. In a bowl make corn flour ,egg mixture add some water to make it a semi thick liquid , dip each roll into this then cover with bread crumbs. Make another roll in same way .

6. Deep fry the Turkish Borek into a light golden brown, serve hot.

5. Golden rum cake

By: Chef Banni singh, Bombay Bar

Ingredients :

1 cup chopped walnuts

Yellow cake mix package- 520 g

Instant vanilla pudding mix package- 100 g

Eggs- 4

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup dark rum

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup water

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup dark rum

Ready In 1 h 30 m

Method :

1. Preheat oven to 165 degrees C. Grease and flour in a 10 inch Bundt pan.

2. Sprinkle chopped nuts evenly over the bottom of the pan.In a large bowl, combine the cake mix and pudding mix.

3. Mix in the eggs, 1/2 cup water, oil and 1/2 cup rum. Blend well.

4. Pour batter over chopped nuts in the pan.Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

5. Let it sit for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto serving plate.

6. Brush glaze over top and sides.

7. Allow cake to absorb glaze and repeat until all the glaze is used.

To make the glaze:

In a saucepan, combine butter, 1/4 cup water and 1 cup sugar.

Bring to a boil over medium heat and continue to boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 cup rum.

