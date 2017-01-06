1500 changes likely in the draft Development Plan

The revised draft Development Plan (DP) 2034 — the city’s blueprint for the next two decades — drafted by the civic body, is set to see changes, as recommended by the six-member planning committee appointed for hearing the suggestions and objections put forth by citizens. After the hearings were completed last month, the planning committee accepted around 1,500 suggestions and objections and is likely to recommend these changes in their report, which will be submitted to the new general body of corporators after March.

Issues such as mistakes in marking the coastal road and the Ghatkopar-Mulund Link Road are likely to be rectified on the recommendation of the planning committee. Correcting mistakes such as plans to widen roads that do not need to be widened, is also likely to be considered. The planning committee is also keen on keeping open spaces untouched and corrections have been proposed wherever errors were pointed out by citizens, said civic officials.

However, several suggestions have not been entertained, including objections to the central park in Cuffe Parade and those raised by the salt commissioner and Mumbai Port Trust about removing the reservations of housing placed on their lands. A senior civic official, requesting anonymity, said, “The government agencies demanded that there should not be any reservation, but norms such as providing housing, education facilities and provision of open spaces will have to be met and whatever space is required for these purposes needs to be reserved in the DP. We cannot completely remove the reservations from their plots.”

Of the 12,900 suggestions and objections that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had received for the revised draft DP 2034 that was published in May, hearings were conducted for about 7,800 cases.

The civic body heard about 3400 citizens and several government and BMC agencies on various issues in the past one month and after studying their suggestions and objections came up with these recommendations, revealed civic sources. These recommendations will be a part of the report that will now be submitted to the new general body of corporators that will be formed in March 2017, after the civic elections. The civic has sought extension from the existing general body for submitting this recommendation report of the planning committee.