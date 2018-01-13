Another beach clean-up in Mumbai:Chimbai to get brighter and better

The Chimbai beach, which was known as one of the dirtiest beaches in the city is about to become cleaner, brighter and more accessible. The civic body recently began the mechanized cleaning of the beach after years of it being under man-made filth.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on Thursday, inaugurated the one-year comprehensive cleaning contract for this Bandra beach.

According to an official of the solid waste management department, 17 to 27 metric tonnes of garbage is expected to be collected every day on the 3.5-km long beach. “Earlier, the beach was cleaned manually. Now, we will have two dumpers, one tractor trolley and 17 labourers on the job,” added the official.

The BMC has also planned to fix LED lights along the beach and connect it to the promenades of Carter Road and Bandstand, allowing pedestrians to access the beach from either side. Local corporator, Asif Zakaria, said, “Tenders for the lighting have been floated on December 27. A walkway has been planned leading to Carter Road through Joggers’ Park. The tendering for the same is in process.”

Residents of the area are happy about the much-needed cleaning. Laila Dashti of Perry Cross Road said that Chimbai beach was ignored for years. “However, connecting the beach to the promenades may affect the local fishing community,” she said. Robin Nath, trustee, Bandra Bandstand Resident Trust, said, “The BMC should also install public toilets there to counter open defecation.” In 2016, NGO ReefWatch Marine Conservation had declared Chimbai as one of Mumbai’s dirtiest beaches.Last year, at least 227kgs of litter, was found on every 200-metre stretch of the beach.