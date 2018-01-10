More vertical growth in Mumbai: Maharashtra approves extra 0.5 Floor Space Index

In a major move, the Maharashtra government has approved additional 0.5 FSI (which determines buildable area on a plot) for the island city to be available on the payment of a premium — 60% of the ready reckoner rates.

Floor Space Index (FSI) typically indicates how high a developer can build on a plot. It is the ratio of total built-up area to the size of the plot.

The state’s move means developers will now be able to use more FSI in Mumbai.

This is in addition to the 1.33 base FSI available in the island city, which has now gone up to 1.83 FSI.

The base FSI has not been increased as the 0.5 FSI is optional and can be available by paying a premium. It is also not applicable to cluster or other redevelopment projects of BDD chawls as they are already have an FSI of 3 and above.

The state government on Tuesday issued a notification seeking suggestions and objections from the people on its

decision.

The decision will lead to further vertical development in the island city that covers the area between south Mumbai, Sion and Mahim.

The government says it will lead to more houses in the city, while experts point out it will also lead to congestion and burdening the existing infrastructure.

The additional FSI has been linked to the width of a fronting road, which means the FSI will be available on the plots that have roads with minimum width of 9m and more.

The decision of the state urban development department was published on Tuesday. It has also sought suggestions and objections from the people for the same in the next one month, after which the Development Control Rules (DCR) will be modified for the purpose.

This is the first time the government has allowed a hike in basic FSI for the island city for a premium. With this, a maximum of 2.5 FSI can be used in the city, which includes using maximum permissible TDR (Transferable Development Rights).

In December 2015, the state government had approved additional 0.5 FSI for the Mumbai suburbs, which was made available again by paying premium, but the FSI for the island city wasn’t changed.

Dr Nitin Kareer, principal secretary, state urban development department, said the objective of the decision is allowing construction of more houses in the city.

“The FSI of island city was kept unchanged in 2015 while approving additional FSI for suburbs. This was done considering the burden of infrastructure of the city. Now things have improved and we have approved additional FSI for the city,” Kareer said.

The government has also decided that the premium received by the sale of additional FSI will be used for projects such as Dharavi redevelopment and Bandra-Versova Sea Link. According to the urban development department, the premium amount would be shared between the state government, BMC, Dharavi Development Project and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for Bandra-Versova sea link equally.

Ramesh Prabhu, housing activist and chairman for Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MSWA), said the decision would lead to more congestion in the city. “It is not advisable to allow additional FSI as existing FSI was sufficient considering the existing infrastructure of the city. Further, slum rehabilitation projects and redevelopment of cess buildings have also been given sufficient FSI,” Prabhu said.

“Personally speaking, it’s not a good sign for Mumbai. The decision was taken certainly to help builders,” he alleged.

Considering the congestion part, the government has also decided to link the additional FSI with the width of the road. The wider the road, people will be able to get more FSI. For instance, additional FSI is applicable only on the plots fronting on road width of minimum 9m and above, Kareer said.