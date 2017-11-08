Tempo kills minor in Mumbai: Three siblings had skipped school as one was not wearing tie

One of the three siblings who was injured after being hit by a tempo in Malwani on Tuesday told the police that they decided to skip school as one of them was not wearing a tie. Their friend Muskan Memon was killed in the accident. Muskan, a Class 6 student, joined them in the morning and did not attend school either, school authorities said.

While she was a student of Unified School, the three siblings — Neha Newati, 13, Kamal Newati, 12 and Bhupendra Newati, 9 — are in a different municipal school just outside their locality, officials said. The siblings live at gate no. 7 in Malwani, while Muskan’s home is at gate no. 6.

The incident took place along Marve Road, which is not on the way to their school.

“She [Muskan] was absent for the day. We have CCTV cameras to prove this. I have personally spoken to the teachers to verify the same. We would not send the child back only because they are not wearing a tie,” said Parvez Khan, principal at Unified School.

Muskan was the only girl child of her parents.

While the children were walking, a tempo heading towards Marve knocked them down from behind before ramming it into an unoccupied stationary auto, said the police.

A journalist and his wife, a nurse, took the children to Atlantis Hospital.

Doctors said: “Muskan had internal brain haemorrhage. We intubated her and put her on ventilation, but unfortunately she could not be saved.”

Bhupendra sustained injuries on his thigh and chin, while Kamal suffered a fractured leg.

Doctors advised a CT scan and referred the children to KEM hospital in Lower Parel. Bhupendra is a cancer patient, said his father.