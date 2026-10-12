Ranji Trophy First Round Day 2 Live Updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran aims to go big; Siddhesh Lad nears century
Ranji Trophy First Round Day 2 Live Updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran will look to provide a good start to Bengal after the side bundled out Delhi for 240.
Ranji Trophy First Round Day 2 Live Updates: India's premier red-ball competition got underway on Sunday, and the opening day provided several talking points. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan were expected to dominate the proceedings on the opening day, but they failed to get going, enduring disappointing outings in the first innings. Mohammed Shami, however, stepped up, taking four wickets for Bengal in Kalyani and helping the side bundle out Delhi for 240. For Karnataka, Ravichandran Smaran was the standout performer, slamming a century and taking the team to 274....Read More
Hello and welcome!
Hello! It's Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy first-round and I, Vishesh Roy, will once again be taking you through the latest developments of the day. The opening day lived up to the high billing and there were several talking points. The top India stars didn't have a good day barring Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mohammed Shami. But some youngsters further enhanced their reputation.