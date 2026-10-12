Ranji Trophy First Round Day 2 Live Updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran aims to go big; Siddhesh Lad nears century

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Abhimanyu Easwaran aims to go big against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

Ranji Trophy First Round Day 2 Live Updates: India's premier red-ball competition got underway on Sunday, and the opening day provided several talking points. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan were expected to dominate the proceedings on the opening day, but they failed to get going, enduring disappointing outings in the first innings. Mohammed Shami, however, stepped up, taking four wickets for Bengal in Kalyani and helping the side bundle out Delhi for 240. For Karnataka, Ravichandran Smaran was the standout performer, slamming a century and taking the team to 274.

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